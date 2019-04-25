Norway banks expect higher household credit demand in Q2 -c.bank

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect households to increase their demand for home mortgages in the second quarter of 2019, a central bank survey of the industry showed on Thursday.

While overall demand for mortgages was unchanged in the first quarter, responses varied across banks, which may reflect increased competition, the central bank said.

Credit demand from non-financial enterprises was broadly unchanged in the first quarter and is also expected to remain unchanged in second.

Norway’s 10 largest banks participated in the survey, including industry leader DNB. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Jason Neely)