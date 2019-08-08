Norway banks expect unchanged demand for credit in Q3 -c.bank

OSLO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect only minor changes in credit demand, credit standards, loan conditions and lending margins in the third quarter, both for households and companies, a central bank survey of the industry showed on Thursday.

“Household credit demand increased somewhat in the second quarter, while credit demand from non-financial enterprises was approximately unchanged,” Norges Bank said of developments in the April-June period.

“Credit standards for both households and non-financial enterprises were unchanged. Lending rates increased in both segments, in line with higher funding costs,” it added.

Norway’s 10 largest banks participated in the survey, including industry leader DNB. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)