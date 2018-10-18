Norway banks see higher demand for fixed-rate loans from households

OSLO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Credit demand from Norwegian households and companies was broadly unchanged in the third quarter, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Households’ demand for fixed-rate loans increased, and will rise further in the fourth quarter.

Credit standards for both households and enterprises were largely unchanged in the third quarter, and banks expect credit standards to also remain unchanged in the fourth quarter, while interest rates will rise as a result of Norges Bank’s recent policy rate hike, according to the survey. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)