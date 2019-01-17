Norway banks see increase in lending rates, funding cost in Q1

OSLO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Credit demand from Norwegian households and companies was broadly unchanged in the fourth quarter of 2018 and banks do not expect significant changes in the first quarter of 2019, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

Banks also reported somewhat higher funding costs and a slight fall in household and corporate lending margins in the fourth quarter.

In the first quarter of 2019, banks expect both lending rates and funding costs to increase further, while lending margins are expected to remain stable. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)