RPT-Norway banks see unchanged demand for loans in Q3-survey

OSLO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Credit demand from Norwegian households rose in the second quarter, while credit demand from non-financial enterprises was unchanged, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

In the third quarter, credit demand from households and companies is expected to remain unchanged.

Margins on household loans fell somewhat in the second quarter, driven by higher funding costs, while margins on corporate loans were virtually unchanged, according to the survey of banks.

Credit standards for both households and enterprises were little changed in the second quarter, and banks also expect credit standards to remain approximately unchanged in the third quarter. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)