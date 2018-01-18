FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 18, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Norwegian household, corporate credit demand unchanged in Q4 -c.bank survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks saw unchanged demand for residential mortgages in the fourth quarter of 2017, while the expectation at the outset of the quarter had been for a decline, a survey by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Credit demand from non-financial enterprises was also unchanged in the fourth quarter.

The credit standards applied by banks for households and enterprise clients were also unchanged, but banks have increased equity capital requirements for enterprises somewhat, the survey showed.

“Banks expect small or no changes in demand, credit standards, loan conditions, lending rates or lending margins” in the first quarter of 2018, the central bank said.

The survey comprises the nine largest banks operating in Norway. Top banks include DNB, Nordea, Danske Bank, Handelsbanken, SR-Bank, Sparebank 1 SMN and Sparebanken Vest. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)

