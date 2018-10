AAS, Norway, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The recent weakness in Norway’s monthly retail sales data is likely of a temporary nature, and not caused by the central bank’s plans to raise interest rates, Governor Oeystein Olsen told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We’ve taken note. It was a bit weaker than we had expected, but we believe that can be explained,” Olsen said on the sidelines of a conference.

“I think this is of a temporary nature,” he added. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)