Norway central bank business survey sees higher output growth

OSLO, June 13 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to rise further over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a stronger than expected increase over the last three months.

"Contacts as a whole report that output growth has picked up somewhat since winter and at a slightly stronger pace than network enterprises expected in February," the bank said in a survey of 329 companies.

"Contacts as a whole expect output growth in the next six months to be higher than in the past three months," it added.

The regional network survey is the central bank's primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on June 22. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)