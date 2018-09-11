FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 8:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway central bank business survey points to "robust" output growth ahead

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to remain “robust” in the next half year, after outperforming somewhat during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Regional Network contacts report that output growth has been solid over the past three months. Enterprises expect output growth to remain robust over the next half year,” the bank said in a survey of 324 companies.

“Growth prospects are little changed from the previous survey,” it added. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

