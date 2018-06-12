Norway central bank business survey sees higher output growth ahead

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to accelerate in the next half year, despite underperforming somewhat during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts as a whole report slightly weaker output growth than in January. Overall, contacts expect a pick-up in growth in the period ahead, and expectations have been revised up slightly since January,” the bank said in a survey of 322 companies. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Camilla Knudsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)