Norway central bank business survey sees slower output growth
September 12, 2017 / 8:05 AM / in a month

Norway central bank business survey sees slower output growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to fall over the next six months, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday, following a moderate increase over the last three months.

“Contacts as a whole expect that output growth will be slightly lower over the next six months. Some enterprises report that uncertainty in the housing market is weighing on expectations,” the bank said in a survey of 327 companies.

The regional network survey is the central bank’s primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

The next rate decision is due on September 21. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

