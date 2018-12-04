Norway central bank business survey sees solid growth prospects

OSLO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to rise further in the next six months following a solid performance during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Enterprises expect output growth to remain robust over the next half year,” the bank said in the survey of 330 companies.

“Network contacts point to increasing activity in the oil sector, higher public investment and digitalisation in both the private and public sector,” it added. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)