Norway central bank survey sees slower business growth ahead

OSLO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies expect weaker growth ahead following strong recent expansion, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts expect slightly lower growth over the next six months. Oil services in particular expect lower growth. Retail trade and the export industry also expect growth to slow slightly,” Norges Bank said.

The poll will be among the key factors determining the outcome of Norges Bank’s monetary policy announcement on Sept. 19.

Norway’s crown currency weakened against the euro following the survey’s release. The crown had previously also fallen on the back of lower than expected August inflation. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)