Norway central bank survey sees stronger growth

OSLO, June 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies in the last three months increased their output at the fastest pace since 2012 and production is set for further strong growth in the time ahead, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Enterprises expect output growth to remain firm ahead and are planning for solid investment growth,” Norges Bank said.

The poll will be among the key factors determining the outcome of Norges Bank’s monetary policy announcement on June 20, at which the board is widely expected to hike its key interest rate.

The survey boosted the value of Norway’s crown currency against the euro. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)