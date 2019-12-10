Norway central bank survey sees weaker business growth ahead

OSLO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies have seen a slowdown in recent months and expect even weaker growth ahead, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Growth has slowed through autumn, primarily owing to lower retail sales and postponements of transport development projects. In addition, oil sector demand is increasing less than previously,” Norges Bank said.

The poll will be among the key factors determining the outcome of Norges Bank’s monetary policy announcement on Dec. 19.

Norway’s crown currency weakened against the euro following the survey’s release. The crown had previously also fallen on the back of a decline in November inflation. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)