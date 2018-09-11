RPT-Norway central bank business survey points to "robust" output growth ahead

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to remain “robust” in the next half year, after outperforming somewhat during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Regional Network contacts report that output growth has been solid over the past three months. Enterprises expect output growth to remain robust over the next half year,” the bank said in a survey of 324 companies.

“Growth prospects are little changed from the previous survey,” it added. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)