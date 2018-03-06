RPT-Norway central bank business survey sees higher growth in output

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

OSLO, March 6 (Reuters) - Norwegian companies are expecting the pace of output growth to increase over the next half year, after outperforming during the latest three-month period, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

“Contacts report solid growth in public sector demand and improved export markets. A number of enterprises also refer to higher demand from the oil sector,” the bank said in a survey of 338 companies. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)