OSLO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Egil Matsen, one of the two deputy governors of Norway’s central bank, will step down before the end of his term in office, Norges Bank said in a statement.

Matsen was appointed in November 2015 to a six-year term, with a special responsibility for monitoring Norway’s sovereign wealth fund. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)