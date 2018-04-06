Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund could be hit in case of trade war -central bank chief

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s $1 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, could be negatively affected in case of a trade war between major global economies, the Norwegian central bank governor told Reuters on Friday.

“Norway is a major financial investor through investments of our sovereign wealth fund abroad. We don’t like any kind of turbulence happening to international markets,” Olsen said in an interview on the sidelines of a business conference in London.

The wealth fund, which invests all its assets in foreign stocks, bonds and real estate, is managed by a unit of the central bank. (Reporting by Tom Finn and Saikat Chatterjee, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)