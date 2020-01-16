Norway banks seek higher margins on company loans -c.bank

OSLO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Norwegian banks expect somewhat higher margins on their loans to corporations in the first quarter of 2020, a central bank survey of the banking industry showed on Thursday.

In the fourth quarter, loan demand from households and companies was largely unchanged, as were the credit standards and conditions that banks applied to those loans.

Banks expect only marginal changes to the overall credit demand in the first quarter, Norges Bank added.

Norway’s 10 largest banks participated in the survey, including industry leader DNB. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Victoria Klesty)