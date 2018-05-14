FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 4:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Norway cenbank gov says time soon right for rate hike - op-ed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Conditions will soon be right for Norway’s central bank to begin raising interest rates with growth improving, unemployment falling and the global economy recovering, its governor wrote in an op-ed in financial daily Dagens Naeringsliv on Monday.

“The outlook shows that it will soon be right to raise the key policy interest rate. That’s a good sign,” Governor Oeystein Olsen wrote.

Norges Bank has previously said that a rate hike from the current record low of 0.5 percent may come later this year, possibly in September. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Sam Holmes)

