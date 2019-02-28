Norway central bank chief eyes cautious rate rise

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank maintains its plan to gradually and cautiously raise interest rates if the economy develops as expected, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

“As we said in December, we aim for a gradual, cautious increase in rates,” Olsen said in a question-and-answer session with academics and students.

Olsen’s speech at the University of Oslo was his last scheduled public appearance ahead of a March 21 board meeting, at which the central bank is expected to hike its key policy rate. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)