Norway central bank survey: business leaders diverge on profit outlook

OSLO, May 24 (Reuters) - More Norwegian company bosses expect profitability to rise in the next 12 months, but there is also an increase among those who expect a decline, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

The number of respondents expecting unchanged profitability, as measured by operating margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, has meanwhile declined.

In total, 36.9 percent of business leaders now expect an improvement, against 33.1 percent in a similar poll in February.

Meanwhile, 36.1 percent predicted unchanged profitability, down from 42.8 percent, while 21.9 percent see a decline against 17.0 percent who did so three months ago.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)