FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 23, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Norway central bank survey: Fewer businesses expect improved profitability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fewer Norwegian business leaders expect increased profitability over the next 12 months, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

The number of respondents expecting improved profitability, as measured by operating margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell by 5.1 percentage points to 31.8 percent from the previous quarter’s survey.

Business leaders expecting unchanged profitability rose by 4.9 percentage points to 41 percent, while 17.5 percent expect weaker development, down 4.4 percentage points from the previous survey.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.