Norway central bank survey: Fewer businesses expect improved profitability

OSLO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Fewer Norwegian business leaders expect increased profitability over the next 12 months, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

The number of respondents expecting improved profitability, as measured by operating margin before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, fell by 5.1 percentage points to 31.8 percent from the previous quarter’s survey.

Business leaders expecting unchanged profitability rose by 4.9 percentage points to 41 percent, while 17.5 percent expect weaker development, down 4.4 percentage points from the previous survey.

The survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)