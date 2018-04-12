Norway central bank's outlook for rate hike is good news -governor

STAVANGER, Norway, April 12 (Reuters) - A tightening of Norway’s monetary policy is drawing nearer, and should be seen as a good sign, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen reiterated in a speech on Thursday.

“The key policy rate will most likely be raised after summer 2018,” Olsen told a business conference in Stavanger.

The central bank has previously said this would indicate a hike in August or September, with most analysts pointing to the bank’s September rate meeting as the most likely time for a hike from the current record low 0.5 percent.

“The first increase in the key policy rate is drawing closer – this is good news,” Olsen said. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)