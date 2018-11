OSLO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian labour unions maintain 2019 wage growth expectations of 3.2 percent, identical to levels seen in August, a quarterly survey commissioned by the country’s central bank showed on Thursday.

Organisations representing employers have meanwhile kept their expectations unchanged at 2.8 percent.

The wide-ranging survey is carried out by analysis firm Epinion on behalf of the central bank. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)