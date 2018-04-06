Norway's central bank chief says trade war could still be prevented

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Recent global trade tensions and protectionism are worrying Norway’s central bank, although there is still hope of avoiding a trade war, its governor said on Friday.

“We can all share a concern at measures taken these days in the direction of protectionism, that is a worry, we are a small economy dependent on open trade,” Norges Bank’s Oeystein Olsen told a business conference in London.

“I believe down the road common sense will prevail among different authorities in major economies so we avoid a trade war. Steps taken these days are worrying,” he added. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)