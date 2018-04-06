FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 6, 2018 / 1:00 PM / a day ago

Norway's central bank chief says trade war could still be prevented

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (Reuters) - Recent global trade tensions and protectionism are worrying Norway’s central bank, although there is still hope of avoiding a trade war, its governor said on Friday.

“We can all share a concern at measures taken these days in the direction of protectionism, that is a worry, we are a small economy dependent on open trade,” Norges Bank’s Oeystein Olsen told a business conference in London.

“I believe down the road common sense will prevail among different authorities in major economies so we avoid a trade war. Steps taken these days are worrying,” he added. (Reporting by Tom Finn, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.