OSLO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank is unlikely to adopt negative interest rates as a means of stimulating the economy, Deputy Governor Ida Wolden Bache told a conference on Wednesday.

Norges Bank’s key policy rate stands at zero. It has cut borrowing costs to help cushion the economy from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by John Stonestreet)