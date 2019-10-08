Norwegian interest rates seen flat for several years -c.bank chief

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank’s key policy interest rate will likely remain unchanged for the next few years, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Tuesday, reiterating the message delivered by the bank’s policy-setting board last month.

“In our September interest rate forecast, the policy rate remains close to today’s level of 1.5 percent for the next couple of years,” Olsen said in a speech.

Norges Bank last month hiked rates for the fourth time in 12 months amid strong domestic growth but said further policy tightening had become less likely as the global economy was slowing down. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)