UPDATE 1-Norway central bank chief eyes cautious rate rise

By Terje Solsvik

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank maintains its plan to gradually and cautiously raise interest rates if the economy develops as expected, Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

“As we said in December, we aim for a gradual, cautious increase in rates,” Olsen said in a question-and-answer session with academics and students.

Olsen’s speech at the University of Oslo was his last scheduled public appearance ahead of a March 21 board meeting, at which the central bank is expected to hike its key policy rate.

Norges Bank last year tightened monetary policy for the first time since 2011, lifting its rate to 0.75 percent from a record-low 0.5 percent as growth and industry capacity utilisation hit four-year highs.

The central bank has said it aims to raise rates another five times by the end of 2021.