UPDATE 1-Norway's central bank to be cautious in rate hikes -deputy chief Nicolaisen

KRISTIANSUND, Norway, March 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian central bank’s plan to raise rates in the next six months is primarily driven by stronger economic growth at home and abroad, although the bank will proceed with caution, deputy Governor Jon Nicolaisen told a business conference on Friday.

Norges Bank on Thursday kept its key interest rate unchanged, but said it would probably rise by September, sooner than the previous view that a policy tightening would begin only in December.

“We’ll be careful in raising rates as we’re uncertain of how it will impact households. That’s why we’re taking it slowly. There is no rush. There is still some available capacity in the economy,” Nicolaisen said.

The central bank’s executive board, which sets rates, now expects Norway’s mainland economy, the key growth measure, to expand by 2.6 percent in 2018, up from an earlier view of 2.3 percent and accelerating from 1.8 percent growth in 2017.

“There is still uncertainty, which is why it would not have been right to raise rates now. But if things go as we believe until the end of summer, the key policy rate will be increased,” Nicolaisen added. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)