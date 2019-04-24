Norway fisheries minister hopes to boost exports to China

OSLO, April 24 (Reuters) - Norway’s fisheries minister will meet with Chinese officials next month in an effort to boost the Nordic country’s seafood exports, the Norwegian government said on Wednesday.

Fisheries minister Harald Nesvik will host Ni Yuefeng, head of China’s General Administration of Customs, on May 21-22 to discuss potential improvements in market access, Nesvik said in a statement.

Norway is the world’s largest producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Richard Borsuk)