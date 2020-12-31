Norway to introduce mandatory COVID tests at borders, closes some entry points

OSLO, Dec 31 (Reuters) - All travellers entering Norway will have to take a COVID-19 test upon arrival, or up to 24 hours after, from Jan. 2, the country’s justice ministry said on Thursday.

To stop the spread of the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, travellers from any point of origin will need to enter Norway at designated entry points where testing is available, with smaller border crossings to be closed, it added. (Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Gwladys Fouche)