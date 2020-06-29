Norway to reduce government bond issues

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank has reduced its planned issues of government bonds this year to beween 70 billion and 75 billion crowns ($7.25 billion-$7.77 billion) from 70 billion-85 billion crowns seen in March, it said on Monday.

In its original plan for the year, presented in December and thus before the COVID-19 outbreak, the government scheduled bond auctions worth 55 billion crowns.

The bank added that “the uncertainty surrounding the government’s borrowing requirement is higher than normal”. [