Norway business activity rebounds, outlook uncertain, c.bank survey shows

OSLO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian business activity rebounded in the last three months as measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak were relaxed, but the outlook still remains uncertain and investments are set to decline, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

The sentiment review is the last major domestic data release ahead of Norges Bank’s Sept. 24 monetary policy meeting. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)