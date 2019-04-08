Norway c.bank governor maintains plan to hike rates

OSLO, April 8 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will continue to hike interest rates in coming months, in line with a plan first outlined last month as it seeks tighter monetary policy, Norges Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.

“The assessment of the outlook and the balance of risks suggested that the policy rate will most likely be increased further in the course of the next half-year,” Olsen said.

The central bank on March 21 raised its key policy rate for only the second time since 2011, lifting it by a quarter percentage point to 1.0 percent amid rising inflation and faster growth.

Norges Bank’s approach stands in contrast to those of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and others in Europe, which are keeping rates on hold due to rising uncertainty about the prospects for the global economy. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)