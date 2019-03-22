Norway c.bank governor reiterates faster 2019 rate growth

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Norwegian interest rates will rise more quickly in 2019 than previously planned, but will not rise as high as in previous economic upturns, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech on Friday.

The statement echoed the central bank board’s decision on Thursday, in which it raised its key policy rate and predicted the next hike could come already in June.

“The policy rate forecast indicates a slightly faster rate rise in 2019 and a somewhat lower policy rate further out than (previously) projected,” Olsen said in notes released ahead of a speech. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)