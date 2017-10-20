Norway central bank survey shows output developing as expected

OSLO, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s economic output has developed in line with previous expectations, the central bank said on Friday in a survey of companies that may influence its interest rate decision on October 26.

“Information gathered in October indicates that developments in overall activity have been approximately in line with enterprises’ expectations in August,” the bank said following the survey of 76 companies.

“Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed little since August,” it added.

The phone survey is a smaller version of the bank’s key sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey.

“As from 2018, no phone surveys will be planned ahead of interim monetary policy meetings,” Norges Bank said. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)