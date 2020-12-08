UPDATE 1-Norway business growth slows down, survey shows

(Adds quote, currency)

OSLO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Growth in the Norwegian business sector slowed considerably over the past three months and the outlook for the next half year remains subdued, a central bank business survey showed on Tuesday.

The consensus of senior business executives contacted for the survey is for broadly unchanged activity over the next six months followed by a gradual improvement towards spring, Norges Bank said.

The sentiment index, collected from Oct 26-Nov 13, is one of the last domestic data releases ahead of Norges Bank’s Dec. 17 monetary policy meeting.

Having eased its initial restrictions on social interaction during the summer, the Norwegian government has gradually introduced new measures to control the COVID-19 pandemic as infections rose during the autumn.

“Contacts expect higher public investment to boost growth, while private sector investment will continue to decline,” Norges Bank said.

The Norwegian currency traded largely unchanged at a rate of 10.58 crowns per euro following the 0900 GMT data release.