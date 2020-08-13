Norway's consumer confidence drops in third quarter

OSLO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Norway’s seasonally adjusted consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in more than four years in the third quarter as the coronavirus outbreak continued to weigh, a survey by industry group Finance Norway (FNO) showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index stood at minus 6.6 points in the July 27-Aug. 1 survey, the weakest since the second quarter of 2016, down from a revised 3.4 points in the second quarter. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Catherine Evans)