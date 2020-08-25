Norway GDP falls a record 6.3% in second quarter

OSLO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted in the second quarter at the fastest pace ever recorded as efforts to contain the coronavirus plunged the economy into a deep recession, data from the national statistics office showed on Tuesday.

The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, shrank by 6.3% in the April-June period from the preceeding three months, lagging a forecast of minus 6.1% in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)