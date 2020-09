OSLO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy grew less than expected in July as the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic slowed down, Statistics Norway (SSB) data showed on Tuesday.

The mainland economy, which excludes the volatile offshore oil and gas production, grew by 1.1% in July from June, lagging a 2.1% forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)