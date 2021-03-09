Norway's economy contracted less than expected in January

OSLO, March 9 (Reuters) - The Norwegian mainland economy contracted by 0.2% in January, Statistics Norway data showed on Tuesday, a smaller-than-expected decline amid a tightening of restrictions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists in a Reuters poll had on average predicted a contraction in mainland gross domestic product (GDP) of 0.5% in January from December.

December’s growth rate was revised to 0.8% from the 1.0% originally reported. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Andrew Heavens)