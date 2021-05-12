Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Norway's economy contracts more than expected in Q1

By Reuters Staff

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian mainland economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter of 2021 as a renewed lockdown to fight the pandemic hit activity.

First-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, declined 1.0% compared with the October-December period, Statistics Norway said. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had predicted a decline of 0.7%. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty and Andrew Heavens)

