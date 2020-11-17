Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

Norway's third-quarter GDP rebounds from recession

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s gross domestic product grew strongly in the third quarter, rebounding from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, data from the national statistics office (SSB) showed on Tuesday.

The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 5.2% in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje SolsvikL Editing by Andrew Heavens)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up