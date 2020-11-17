Norway's third-quarter GDP rebounds from recession

OSLO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Norway’s gross domestic product grew strongly in the third quarter, rebounding from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus pandemic, data from the national statistics office (SSB) showed on Tuesday.

The mainland economy, which excludes oil and gas production, expanded by 5.2% in the July-September period from the preceding three months, matching a forecast in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Terje SolsvikL Editing by Andrew Heavens)