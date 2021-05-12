UPDATE 1-Norway's economy contracts more than expected in Q1

(Adds currency, quote, background)

OSLO, May 12 (Reuters) - The Norwegian mainland economy contracted more than expected in the first quarter of 2021 as a renewed lockdown to fight the pandemic hit activity, according to data released on Wednesday.

The crown currency weakened against the euro to trade at 10.0560 at 0600 GMT, from 10.0374 just before the figures were published.

First-quarter mainland GDP, a measure which excludes oil and gas production, declined 1.0% compared with the October-December period, Statistics Norway (SSB) said. A Reuters poll of 10 analysts had predicted a decline of 0.7%.

“As we have seen before, it is the service industries that depend on physical contact that are most affected when the measures to stop the spread of the virus are implemented,” SSB economist Paal Sletten said in a statement.

In 2020, the Norwegian economy contracted by 2.5%, making it the weakest year since World War Two.

The country began lifting economic restrictions in late April as COVID-19 infection rates declined, and last week allowed long-shuttered stores in and around the capital to reopen.

The government has said it expects to offer at least one vaccine dose to all adults by late July. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; editing by Victoria Klesty and Andrew Heavens)