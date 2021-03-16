Norway government cuts 2021 growth forecast

OSLO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy will probably recover at a slower pace this year than originally envisioned, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Mainland gross domestic product (GDP), excluding the impact from Norway’s oil production, is now expected to grow by between 0.5% and 4.5% in 2021, with a middle forecast of 3.7%, down from a 4.4% forecast made in October.

Last year the economy contracted by 2.5%. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)