OSLO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The number of building permits for new Norwegian homes fell by three percent year-on-year in 2017, Statistics Norway (SSB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

In all, 35,273 building permits were issued last year, down from 36,203 in 2016, the highest level in decades.

The number of square meters rose slightly however, to 4.57 million in 2017 from 4.55 million in 2016, SSB’s data showed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Joachim Dagenborg)