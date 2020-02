OSLO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Norway’s consumer prices rose sharply in January from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, strengthening the crown currency ahead of a Feb. 13 speech by the central bank governor.

Core inflation, a key measure for monetary policy, stood at 2.9% year-on-year, Statistics Norway (SSB) said, up from 1.8% in December, while analysts in a Reuters poll on average had expected a rebound to 2.0%. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)