Norway's July PMI slips to 43.3 points, signals industry weakness

OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's manufacturing industries fell in July as orders and output levels declined, a key business survey showed on Monday. The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index decreased to 43.3 points in July from a revised 48.8 points in June, logistics association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said. Readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the manufacturing sector of the economy, while readings above 50 signal expansion. Survey results do however tend to be more volatile during the peak summer season. "The July numbers are more uncertain than for most other months due to the holidays, when some firms halt production," NIMA and DNB Markets said in a statement. In March, the PMI index hit an 11-year low amid the coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in the price of crude oil, Norway's most important export. The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were: July Revised June June PMI 43.3 48.8 48.9 Order intake 35.4 44.2 43.9 Production 41.8 48.5 48.8 Employment 45.1 47.2 47.5 Suppliers' delivery time 55.2 58.6 59.0 Inventory 50.6 48.1 47.7 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)