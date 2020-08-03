Market News
Norway's July PMI slips to 43.3 points, signals industry weakness

    OSLO, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The outlook for Norway's
manufacturing industries fell in July as orders and output
levels declined, a key business survey showed on Monday.
    The DNB Purchasing Managers' Index decreased to 43.3 points
in July from a revised 48.8 points in June, logistics
association NIMA and brokers DNB Markets said.
    Readings below 50 points indicate a contraction in the
manufacturing sector of the economy, while readings above 50
signal expansion.
    Survey results do however tend to be more volatile during
the peak summer season.
    "The July numbers are more uncertain than for most other
months due to the holidays, when some firms halt production,"
NIMA and DNB Markets said in a statement.
    In March, the PMI index hit an 11-year low amid the
coronavirus outbreak and a sharp drop in the price of crude oil,
Norway's most important export.             
    The DNB PMI index numbers for Norway were:

                    July       Revised June       June 
PMI                 43.3           48.8           48.9
Order intake        35.4           44.2           43.9 
Production          41.8           48.5           48.8
Employment          45.1           47.2           47.5
Suppliers'
delivery time       55.2           58.6           59.0
Inventory           50.6           48.1           47.7

 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)
